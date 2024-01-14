Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after buying an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,804,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $481.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $327.64 and a 12-month high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

