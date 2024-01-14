Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 256,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $70.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

