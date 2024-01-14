Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 45,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

