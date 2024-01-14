Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,843 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,170.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.