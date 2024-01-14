Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 942 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

