Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.95 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

