Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

