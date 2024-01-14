Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $366.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

