Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $611.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.02. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.22 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

