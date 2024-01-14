Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

