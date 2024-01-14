Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

PRQ opened at C$1.26 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$156.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.98.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$28.27 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post 0.0899725 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

