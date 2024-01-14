Pflug Koory LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

