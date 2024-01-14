PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.34% of PGT Innovations worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PGT Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $4,601,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.0 %

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.