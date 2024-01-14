Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $65,770.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,187,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,017.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 700,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,174 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of MHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,160. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

