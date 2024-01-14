Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average of $280.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

