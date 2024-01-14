Piper Sandler Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $89.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

NYSE PLNT opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

