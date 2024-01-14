Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

