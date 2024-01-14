Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.59

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.59 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 150.22 ($1.91). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.90), with a volume of 199,753 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.81. The firm has a market cap of £465.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

