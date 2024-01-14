Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -336.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portman Ridge Finance

In other news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $72,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,171 shares of company stock worth $1,447,263. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

