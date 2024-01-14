Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Portman Ridge Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -336.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $72,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,171 shares of company stock worth $1,447,263. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

