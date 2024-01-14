PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.19.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

