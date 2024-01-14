PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,093.88

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,093.88 ($13.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,175 ($14.98). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,155 ($14.72), with a volume of 3,453 shares changing hands.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,094.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The company has a market capitalization of £489.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,358.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Boris Ivesha bought 4,636,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of £52,861,503.60 ($67,382,413.77). Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

