Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

