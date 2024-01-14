Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,876 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

