Progressive (PGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 15th.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Progressive to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day moving average of $145.31. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
