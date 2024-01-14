Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.83 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

