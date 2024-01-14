Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

