Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

