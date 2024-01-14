Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.46. 525,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,660. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.