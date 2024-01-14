QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $59,076.90 and approximately $607.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018625 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00288794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,953.62 or 1.00034362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00048388 USD and is up 33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $578.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

