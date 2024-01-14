Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 0.5% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after purchasing an additional 97,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,781. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

