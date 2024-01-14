Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $56.64 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002712 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004823 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

