Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC remained flat at $20.78 on Friday. 839,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.