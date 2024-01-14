Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 26,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,751. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on RAVE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.