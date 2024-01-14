Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,032.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($98.15) to GBX 7,400 ($94.33) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

