ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $44.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00167899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

