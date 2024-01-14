Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.2% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

