Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Critical Review

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regency Centers and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vornado Realty Trust 5 5 0 0 1.50

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $71.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential downside of 13.09%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 28.97% 5.81% 3.30% Vornado Realty Trust -17.99% 3.41% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Regency Centers and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 9.66 $482.86 million $2.13 30.08 Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 2.89 -$346.50 million ($2.02) -13.54

Regency Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Regency Centers pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

