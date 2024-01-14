Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.08

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.08 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31.95 ($0.41). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 4,233,639 shares trading hands.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.04 million, a PE ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is -2,380.95%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

