Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.56. 120,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,264. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

