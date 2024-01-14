Reviewing Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) & Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xilio Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,245.35%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.83%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($2.96) -0.25 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.78 million ($0.76) -2.42

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -104.69% -77.19% Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -216.74%

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., to research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

