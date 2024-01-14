RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. RGC Resources has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.