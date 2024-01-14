Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,459.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 8,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $124.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

