Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 124.3% in December

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rightmove Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,184. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.
Rightmove Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.