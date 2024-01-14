Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 124.3% in December

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rightmove Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,184. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

