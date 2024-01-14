Rollbit Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $404.32 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,672,014 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.13610056 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $3,800,114.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

