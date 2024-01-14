Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $280.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.25.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEN opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

