RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $42,707.42 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $136.74 million and approximately $206,964.40 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $42,707.42 or 0.99525010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00166096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00590298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00062703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.00368969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00200520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,201.98991498 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,589.69068416 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $368,039.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.