Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $484.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $484.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $419.39.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $439.86 on Wednesday. Saia has a one year low of $227.33 and a one year high of $461.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

