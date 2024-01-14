Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $271.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $275.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,344,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

