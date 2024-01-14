San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after buying an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,393,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.