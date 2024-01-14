San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,363. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

